Pharma Exec Collapses in Oval Office, Dr. Oz Steps in to Help, on Video

Dr. Oz is always on call ... because he swooped in to help a man who collapsed during a press conference inside the Oval Office ... and President Trump had a front row seat.

Ya gotta see the video ... Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks is talking about a deal the company signed with the Trump Administration to lower prices on obesity drugs -- when suddenly Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay suffers a medical emergency.

Findlay falls to his knees and Dr. Oz rushes over ... he helps lay Findlay down on his back and elevates his legs and feet.

White House staffers start to shoo away the media and then the cameras cut away ... but not before you see Trump standing up from the resolute desk and staring down at the stricken exec.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, was also in the room when the incident happened.

It's unclear what caused Findlay to collapse.

Dr. Oz was previously swooped into action at the Oval Office back in April, when one of his own grandkids fainted while he was being sworn in.