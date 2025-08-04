Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katy Perry Helps Fan Who Suddenly Collapses Onstage At Detroit Concert

By TMZ Staff
Katy Perry fan passes out on stage
X/@kaxishk / TikTok/@jxybtc

Katy Perry's concert took a scary turn Sunday night ... when a fan collapsed onstage just moments after being invited up.

Perry was performing in Detroit ... a little over an hour into the show, she invited a group of young fans onstage for a sing-along segment. One of the girls burst into tears, hugging Perry the moment they met.

Just before Perry began singing, the emotional fan went down. Perry immediately rushed to her side, crouching next to the girl along with security and other arena staffers.

Once the fan was helped offstage, Perry gathered the remaining girls for a group hug and prayed for the one who had collapsed.

The shocking moment comes on the heels of an eventful week for Perry -- after being spotted dining with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ... who was later seen in the audience of the pop star's Montreal show.

According to reports, the fan was treated at a backstage first aid area, where her mother joined her.

