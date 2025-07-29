Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Seen on Dinner Date in Montreal

Katy Perry Bon Appétit!!! Dines With Justin Trudeau in Canada

By TMZ Staff
Published
072925_katy_perry_justin_trudeau_kal
ORLANDO WHO???
TMZ.com

Katy Perry is saying "bon appétit" to Justin Trudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.

In new footage -- obtained by TMZ -- the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen dining together Monday night at Le Violon.

Justin Trudeau TMZ 1
TMZ.com

Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say, leaning in across the table during what looks like a thoughtful conversation.

An eyewitness tells us the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes ... including one with lobster.

Apparently, security guards were keeping tabs on both of them ... sitting at the bar with their backs turned, monitoring the date through the mirrored glass.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau
TMZ.com

At one point, we're told the chef came to greet the duo ... and after their meal, KP and JT made their way to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.

Katy's making her way through Canada while on tour ... performing tonight in Ottawa, with another show tomorrow back in Montreal.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Katy And Orlando Together Launch Gallery

As you know, Katy's been enjoying single life following her split from Orlando Bloom -- the two share a daughter. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

While it’s unclear whether this was a romantic date or just a friendly hang … hey, c’est la vie.

Related articles