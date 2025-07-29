Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Enjoy Casual Pre-Dinner Walk In The Park, See Pics

Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry Dog Day Afternoon

By TMZ Staff
Published
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau might’ve looked like just pals at dinner, but trust -- this doesn't seem like no casual hang ... 'cause they kicked things off with a park stroll before diving into their meal!

Check out these pics TMZ snagged -- Justin could. not. stop grinning as he strolled with his A-list superstar companion down Montreal's Mount Royal Park on Monday, the outing going down an hour and a half before they hit up the swanky Le Violon for a bite.

These two kept it casual, no PDA in sight, but from a distance, you'd swear they were just another couple out for a stroll. Especially with the killer views from Mount Royal -- the city's big hill, giving off classic date vibes and the perfect spot to soak in the sights!

The duo had security trailing them as Justin, all smiles, dropped Katy and her pet pooch off at the Ritz-Carlton -- presumably for a quick freshen-up before they swapped outfits and headed out for their dinner session later.

Remember, Danny Smiles, the chef who served them, made it clear to us -- no PDA, just two pals kicking it.

But LBR, while they’re playing it cool for now, these two are both single, super hot, and would totally make a cute couple. After all, they’re bonding over lobster and city views -- how could you not see the potential?