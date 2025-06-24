Orlando Bloom Single and Plans to 'Party Hard' at Bezos/Sanchez Wedding

Orlando Bloom is psyched to let loose at the Bezos/Sanchez wedding, and all indications are ... he's now a single man.

Sources in the know tell TMZ ... Orlando may make his debut as a single man during the festivities. As one source put it, "He's the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard!"

We're told Orlando might even sneak away with Leo DiCaprio for some bar crawling!

There's been a lot of speculation Orlando and Katy Perry have split, and as we first reported ... she's not attending the wedding.

KP is in the middle of her world tour, but there's clearly trouble in paradise, and our sources say that could be very apparent during this week's festivities in Venice.