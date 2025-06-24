Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Spending $50K Per Guest at Venetian Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding guests will want for nothing ... 'cause they're reportedly spending an eyepopping $50,000 per person for their ritzy Venetian wedding!

The sky-high number comes from a report from Brides.com ... and with a guest list just under 200 people, that's a minimal $10 million wedding.

Of course, that's just pocket money for someone who is rolling in it. Remember ... the Amazon founder is estimated to be worth $230 billion, per Bloomberg.

There's a chance Bezos will blow even more cash on this ultimate wedding experience ... with some reports claiming it could cost him upward of $20 million. Again -- not much for someone who proposed with a 30-carat engagement ring to worry about.

The Bezos-Sanchez wedding is destined to be the event of the year ... welcoming A-listers galore, including Orlando Bloom -- without fiancée Katy Perry -- to the City of Canals to witness love legalized. We broke the news that even Lauren's ex, Tony Gonzalez, will jet to Venice for the nuptials.

TMZ also revealed the future Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Bezos will be staying at the swanky Aman Venice hotel along with their guests. Our sources say the historic building -- which offers rooms between $2,000 and $10,000 a night -- is fully booked between Wednesday and Sunday.

While the rich and famous prepare to set foot in Venice ... Jeff and Lauren's wedding coordinators are dealing with a whirlwind of issues -- namely, angry protesters, who are forcing security plans to be adjusted in real-time to ensure a seamless event.