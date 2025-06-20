Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Stay at Swanky Venice Hotel for Wedding

We're Getting Married by Land and By Sea!!

Lauren Sanchez does not want to sully her best outfits on some dinghy ... because we've learned for at least part of her big wedding week, she and Jeff Bezos will be staying at a super-swanky Venice hotel.

Multiple Venetian sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Bezos and the future Mrs. Bezos will be staying at the Aman Venice, a landmark built in 1550.

Furthermore, our sources say the Aman has been blocked out entirely from Wednesday, June 25, through Sunday, June 29. We're told wedding guests will also be staying at the hotel.

As for price -- not that it matters -- the low end is around $2,000 a night, and it goes up to $10,000 and beyond from there.

The Bezos yacht, Koru, is currently docked in Croatia, a 3-hour sail across the Adriatic to Venice.

The sinking city is fully abuzz with anticipation, and some protest.

What's unclear ... where the couple will tie the knot. There are reports they will get hitched on the 417-foot-long boat, but it's an interesting twist that they've booked the Aman.

Play video content TMZ.com