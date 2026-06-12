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Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Photos Show Desperate Search For Remains in Mexico

Nancy Guthrie Photos Show Desperate Search in Mexico

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty/Buscando Corazones Nogales via Storyful

The Nancy Guthrie case is heating up ... a search party is combing through an area in Mexico for Savannah Guthrie's mom after getting an anonymous tip ... and now we've got photos from the search.

Here's the deal ... a bunch of volunteers are turning over every stone on the Mexico-Arizona border after they received a tip claiming Nancy's body was buried there.   

nancy guthrie search Buscando Corazones Nogales via Storyful 5
Buscando Corazones Nogales via Storyful

The Mexican volunteer group was snapped checking out gravesites in the city of Nogales, Sonora, where they had previously discovered over 25 unmarked graves. The tipster reportedly told the group Nancy's remains are buried among the graves.

nancy guthrie search Buscando Corazones Nogales via Storyful 2
Buscando Corazones Nogales via Storyful

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the Guthrie kidnapping with the FBI, says they're aware of the tip but haven't been contacted by the search group.

As you know, Nancy was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1, 2026, and has been missing ever since. Tucson is about 70 miles from Nogales, where the search party is looking for her.

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THE TRUTH OF HER RETURN
Video: Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Recalling Mom Nancy on 'Today' Show
NBC

Ransom notes were sent to several news outlets, including TMZ, but nothing really came of them. The authorities have not publicly announced a suspect.

As for Savannah, she has returned as cohost to the "Today" show after taking some time off to deal with her mother's kidnapping.

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