Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Show for First Time Since Mom Went Missing

Savannah Guthrie is officially back on the “Today” show ... returning after stepping away for nearly two months amid her mother’s disappearance.

Savannah was back in the anchor chair Monday morning alongside Craig Melvin ... wearing a bright yellow top and matching heart necklace.

She kicked things off by running through the morning’s top headlines … before turning to Craig with a smile and saying, "It is good to be home."

Savannah made it clear she’s jumping right back in … adding, “Well here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news,” before diving straight into the broadcast.