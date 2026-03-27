Savannah Guthrie Set to Rejoin ‘Today’ Show, Return Date Revealed
Savannah Guthrie RETURNING TO 'TODAY' Show
Published
Savannah Guthrie is officially heading back to the “Today” show … after stepping away for nearly two months amid her mother’s disappearance.
Guthrie will return to the anchor desk April 6 … with Hoda Kotb making the announcement Friday morning, revealing Savannah will be back alongside Craig Melvin.
Craig added the show can’t wait to welcome her back with open arms.
The return marks a major moment for Guthrie … since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing Feb. 1, she’s been in Arizona with her family focused on the search -- and recently made her way back to NYC.