Savannah Guthrie Knew Mom Was in Danger When She Saw Doors 'Propped Open'

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Savannah Guthrie says she knew her mom, Nancy, hadn't just wandered off when she surveyed the scene at her home ... and she focused on one eerie clue in particular -- the doors were left propped open.

In an interview with her "Today" co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, Savannah revealed her first thoughts when hearing about her mom's disappearance.

She said, "We thought she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, and that didn't make any sense."

According to Savannah, she urged the police early on that this wasn't the usual case of an elderly person wandering off. In addition to the back doors being suspiciously left ajar, the Ring camera had been ripped off.

Plus, Nancy was infirm to the point where she had trouble making it to the mailbox most days, let alone down the street.

"We were saying, this is, this is not okay," Savannah recalled. "This isn’t, something is very wrong here."