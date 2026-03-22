Savannah Guthrie Posts Hopeful Message as Search for Mom Nancy Enters Week 7

Savannah Guthrie is not giving up hope in the search to track down her mom, Nancy. The journalist posted an uplifting message Sunday as the investigation enters its 7th week.

In the post, Savannah shared an image of Christ's ascension along with the text, "I believe, I believe."

This comes after Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, along with their respective spouses, released a statement Saturday night in response to KVOA's special "Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie."

Asking the Tucson, Arizona community for support to continue with their efforts in cracking the case, they wrote, "We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest."

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As you know ... Nancy was last seen January 31 after spending time with Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.