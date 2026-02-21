Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Timeline of Events

Saturday, January 31

Nancy left in an Uber at 5:32 PM to have dinner at her daughter Annie's house in Tucson, Arizona.

At 9:48 PM, Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her back off at her home. Tommaso, Annie's husband, reportedly waited 2 minutes for Nancy to get safely inside and then drove away.

Sunday, February 1

A doorbell camera at Nancy's home was mysteriously disconnected at 1:47 AM. Even more distressing, Nancy's pacemaker app is disconnected from her phone by 2:28 AM.

It's not until 11:56 AM that relatives discovered Nancy was missing, after getting a call from church-goers at 11 AM, saying Nancy never made it for service.

At 12:03 PM, police received a 911 call from Nancy's family.

Monday, February 2

During a press conference at 8:17 AM, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos calls Nancy's disappearance part of a crime.

Tuesday, February 3

At 6:13 AM, Sheriff Nanos confirms Nancy was in bed when she was abducted.

The first ransom note is sent to TMZ and two local Tucson stations at 1:12 PM. The letter demands $4 million in bitcoin by Thursday Feb. 5 and then $6 million by Monday Feb. 9 if the first deadline isn't met.

At 2:52 PM, President Trump says he will give federal resources toward Nancy's kidnapping investigation.

Wednesday, February 4

In a 'TODAY' segment that airs at 8:03 AM, Sheriff Nanos says they believe Nancy is still alive.

At 6 PM Nancy's children post a video online pleading for their mother to come home, and they ask for proof of life.

Thursday, February 5

During a press conference at 12:59 PM, authorities confirm the two ransom deadlines -- Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

Friday, February 6

KOLD-TV Tucson receives a second ransom letter 5:30 PM, but there's no deadline in the note. KOLD reports, "The new note contains something the senders seem to think will prove to investigators they’re the same people who sent the first note."

Saturday, February 7

Nancy's family uploads new video at 4:30 PM telling her abductors they will pay her ransom.

Monday, February 9

Savannah Guthrie posts a video at 1:43 PM saying she believes Nancy is still alive. Savannah desperately asks the public for help locating Nancy.

Tuesday, February 10

At 11 AM, the FBI releases the first images and videos of Nancy's alleged kidnapper. The images were captured on a Nest home security camera.

A big break in the case seems to come at 7:30 PM when a subject is detained and their home is searched.

It turns out to be a dead end at 11:58 PM when the subject, Carlos Palazuelos, is released after law enforcement determines he has no connection to the case. Palazuelos tells reporters outside his home he has no idea who Nancy is and that authorities damaged his door and garage.

Wednesday February 11

A new note demanding 1 bitcoin for info on Nancy's case is sent to TMZ just before 6 AM ... the sender claims they've been unsuccessful in reaching Nancy's kids Camron and Annie by email and text.

Thursday, February 12

Just after 9 AM, TMZ receives a second email from the same person as the day before ... they complain, "I am not being taken seriously."

Friday, February 13

Huge twist at 8:15 PM, when Tucson Police SWAT descend on a home 2 miles away from Nancy's house. Three people are detained and one is brought in for questioning.

At 11 PM, a car at a Culver’s restaurant in Tucson is seized and towed for investigation.

Saturday, February 14

The Tucson home raid suspect is brought in for questioning at 9 AM and released with no charges.

Sunday, February 15

At 7:15 AM, Tucson Police confirm they are using advanced Bluetooth detection technology in an effort to find Nancy’s pacemaker.

The investigation takes a major forensic turn at 12:15 PM when the FBI says a glove recovered in the case appears to visually match the gloves worn by the subject captured on the security camera footage released from Nancy's front door camera. DNA found inside the glove is sent for analysis.

Savannah uploads a new video at 6:30 PM begging her mom's kidnapper to bring her home and urging who ever took her that it's "never too late to do the right thing."

A report published at 6:49 PM says investigators believe Nancy's abduction may have been a botched robbery attempt.

TMZ is sent a 4th email from the man claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy and where she is ... the letter is received at 9:36 PM and it says in part, "I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them."

Monday, February 16

A landscaper shows up at Guthrie's house at 9:15 AM ... grabbing tools from the back of his car and getting to work. An hour later, President Trump calls for Nancy's abductors to receive the death penalty when they're caught -- if she's dead.

Pima County officials dispute a new report alleging the kidnapping was actually a botched robbery at 11:09 AM ... and, the Guthrie family can breathe a size of relief at 2 PM when they're all cleared of wrongdoing in the case.

At 7:18 PM, A Milwaukee, Wisconsin attorney offers $100K reward for the safe return of Nancy ... adding to the $100K the FBI is already offering.

Tuesday, February 17

Sheriff's test the gloves found near Nancy's house for DNA ... and, the sheriff's office announces at 11:47 AM no DNA matches were found between the glove and Nancy's house. Later in the day, the FBI confirms the glove is undergoing genealogy testing.

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, lands in Tucson at 1:41 PM.

Wednesday, February 18

TMZ receives a second ransom letter at 3:54 AM asking for a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received. We revealed the ransom letter to the public at 11 AM.

At 6 AM, the FBI confirms they've reached out to Mexican federal law enforcement authorities to aid in the search for Nancy.

Investigators confirm at 4:30 PM that the recent SWAT raids have turned up no link to Nancy or her abductors.

Thursday, February 19

The Pima County Sheriff's Office say at 4:20 AM that the kidnapper can still be identified from DNA found at Guthrie's house ... and, later they confirm our story that the Guthrie case will not be featured on "Desert Law" -- a reality TV show about the department.

At 12:43 PM, a Mexican activist group -- Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Spanish for "Searching Mothers of Sonora") announced they are looking for Guthrie.

Friday, February 20