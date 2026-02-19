Pima County Sheriff's Dept. Reality Show Is Not Filming Nancy Guthrie Case

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is the subject of a hit reality TV show ... but, don't expect to see any of the Nancy Guthrie investigation featured on the show.

Here's the deal ... last year, an A&E camera crew filmed the first season of the show "Desert Law" -- currently being rolled out on the channel -- which followed deputies from the department. Sheriff Chris Nanos doesn't appear on the program.

Production sources tell us ... they have not been filming "Desert Law" during the Nancy Guthrie investigation. The show has been in the can for quite a while, and they're not looking to do reshoots.

There are three episodes in the first season, filmed last summer, still set to air. New episodes of "Desert Law" air on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on A&E.

We're also told the show hasn't been renewed for a 2nd season yet -- in fact, Pima County investigators are so busy with the Guthrie case, producers haven't even had a chance to discuss Season 2. But even if they do renew the show, our sources say it wouldn't follow the Nancy Guthrie case.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen nearly three weeks ago when a family member dropped her off at her home after dinner on January 31. We've received two alleged ransom notes in the following weeks, as well as notes from an individual claiming to have information on the abduction, which they are willing to exchange for money.

Video footage from the doorbell camera captured a man in a ski mask on her doorstep in the early morning hours of February 1.

