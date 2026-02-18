Nancy Guthrie SWAT Raid Subjects Say There's No Link To Her, No Kidnapping Info
Sounds like another big swing and miss in the Nancy Guthrie investigation ... because the folks whose Arizona home was raided by a SWAT team say they have nothing to do with her abduction.
An Arizona man named Luke Daley was the subject of two search warrants issued and served Friday in relation to the Guthrie case ... according to his attorney, Chris Scileppi. For context, people online were accusing Luke of being a suspect
Luke's attorney tells TMZ Luke and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed ... they were not arrested, Luke has no link whatsoever to Nancy, and he has no info related to her kidnapping.
Scileppi adds ... "Like the entire Tucson community, both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.“
As we reported ... two people were taken out of the house, which is about 2 miles from Nancy's home, and the residence was searched for hours.
The Pima County Sheriff's office told us the warrant was based on a lead. Nancy has been missing all month.