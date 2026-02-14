SWAT Makes Its Move in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping -- The Latest
The swat operation Friday night -- leading to the detention of a driver in the Tucson area and the search of a home -- appears to be something other than a direct lead from the ransom note TMZ received.
Harvey Levin appeared on CNN Saturday morning, breaking down the limited information we know at this time. A law enforcement source involved in the investigation told him this morning neither the ransom note we received nor the reward demand emails we received were the trigger for last night's action.
We have not confirmed, but it appears ... the main target last night was someone in a vehicle in the Tucson area. Again, it appears but is not confirmed ... the search of the house is connected to the traffic stop. 2 people were taken out of the house, and it was searched for several hours.
CNN, citing a law enforcement official, said Saturday morning authorities questioned one man but eventually released him ... believing him not to be the kidnapper.
Levin said the FBI had multiple contacts with TMZ Friday about both the ransom letter and the reward demands. Those interactions went on until the early evening Friday night.