TMZ Receives Third Email in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping, Demanding Higher Reward

TMZ just received a third email from the man who claims he knows the identity of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper ... and he has upped his price.

The email says he's contacting TMZ because he doesn't trust law enforcement. He's essentially using TMZ as an intermediary, telling authorities -- you don't trust me, and I don't trust you.

He suggests the reward being doubled to $100,000 was a move designed "to discredit me."

As we reported, the man demanded 1 bitcoin to give up the name and location of the kidnapper. That 1 bitcoin -- currently worth around $68,000.

Now he wants that $100,000 FBI reward, and here's how. He's asking for a fraction of bitcoin worth $50,000, and in return, he will give up the information, and then he expects another $50,000 in bitcoin. He promises not to withdraw the first $50K until the kidnapper is arrested.

Play video content TMZ.com

There's another important change ... he says when he gets the initial payment, he'll give up "the name of the main individual." Referring to the "main individual" clearly suggests there are accomplices.