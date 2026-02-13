Jacket Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Wore Matches Aero Hex Windbreaker, Authorities Investigating

TMZ has been searching to determine what type of jacket Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper was wearing, and we may have found the match.

The windbreaker in question has the characteristics of the Aero Hex Windbreaker. Compare the horizontal black line across the chest, zipper, and pockets -- they all appear to match.

What's more ... the kidnapper's jacket seems reflective. The Aero Hex Windbreaker advertises "reflective highlight" on the logos and trim.

When you watch the video of the kidnapper at Nancy's door, it appears the jacket has a hood -- like the Aero Hex Windbreaker.

We contacted law enforcement involved in the investigation, and they told us ... "That is part of our investigation."

We contacted the manufacturer -- 2XU -- and they told us they would get back to us ... so far, no call.

