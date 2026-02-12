FBI Releases Description of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Abduction, Increases Reward

The FBI has a better idea of what the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance might look like ... and, they've increased the reward to aid in their efforts.

The federal agency posted a statement mere minutes ago ... announcing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her abduction has been raised to $100,000.

Play video content TMZ.com

On top of the reward increase, the FBI also announced its Operational Technology Division reviewed the doorbell camera footage ... and the suspect is a male, standing 5' 9" - 5' 10" tall, with an average build. The FBI says he had a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack -- a detail we also ascertained from the video.

The FBI states they've received thousands of tips ... and they review each and every one meticulously.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie. Law enforcement has struggled to find suspects or persons of interest in the case ... and, they initially offered a reward of $50,000 to aid their efforts.

We and several other media outlets received an alleged ransom note in the days after the abduction. The note had two deadlines on it, but both have since passed.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings said they would pay a ransom in an emotional social media video.