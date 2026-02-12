Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

FBI Releases Description of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Abduction, Increases Reward

Nancy Guthrie FBI Releases Approximate Height of Suspect ... Ups Reward to $100K

By TMZ Staff
Published
nancy-guthrie-main-1
FBI Composite

The FBI has a better idea of what the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance might look like ... and, they've increased the reward to aid in their efforts.

nancy guthrie fbi sub x
X / @FBIPhoenix

The federal agency posted a statement mere minutes ago ... announcing the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her abduction has been raised to $100,000.

021226_nancy_guthrie_new_letter_social kal
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
TMZ.com

On top of the reward increase, the FBI also announced its Operational Technology Division reviewed the doorbell camera footage ... and the suspect is a male, standing 5' 9" - 5' 10" tall, with an average build. The FBI says he had a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack -- a detail we also ascertained from the video.

The FBI states they've received thousands of tips ... and they review each and every one meticulously.

Nancy Guthrie Suspect Backpack Walmart Sub 1
Walmart

As you know ... Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie. Law enforcement has struggled to find suspects or persons of interest in the case ... and, they initially offered a reward of $50,000 to aid their efforts.

We and several other media outlets received an alleged ransom note in the days after the abduction. The note had two deadlines on it, but both have since passed.

020726_savannah_guthrie_kal
RETURN OUR MOTHER
Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings said they would pay a ransom in an emotional social media video.

Shocking doorbell camera video from outside Guthrie's home captured the suspect ... and, a second video showed a person who looked similar to the suspect -- also with a backpack on -- mere miles from Nancy's house less than 20 minutes before her abduction.

