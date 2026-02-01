'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Missing

Authorities in Arizona are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing under what authorities are calling concerning circumstances.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the 84 year old was last seen Saturday night near her home in the Tucson area. Sheriff Chris Nanos said she was last seen at her residence around 9:30 to 9:45 p.m.

A family member called 911 around noon on Sunday to report the NBC star's mom missing.

During a briefing, the sheriff said disturbing or concerning circumstances were found at the home, prompting homicide detectives to assist in the investigation. While authorities emphasized the case is currently being handled as a search and rescue operation, the sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play.

Search efforts are ongoing and include air and ground teams scouring the area. Nancy is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.