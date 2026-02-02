'TODAY' Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Mom's Disappearance Considered a Crime

Huge update in the search for 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's missing mother ... law enforcement in Arizona believes there may be a criminal element to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says some concerning things were found inside Nancy's Tucson-area home, and they now believe her home is a crime scene.

Play video content CNN

Nanos stopped short of saying what crime he believes may have been committed ... but he's asking the community for help in the case.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Nanos said during Monday morning's press conference.

Nanos said law enforcement agencies are scouring the surrounding area for any signs of Nancy ... but so far their efforts have come up empty.

As we reported ... 84-year-old Nancy was reported missing Sunday afternoon, and Nanos says she was last seen Saturday night at her home.

Nanos previously revealed homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation.