Donald Trump Tells Little Girl She's Too Short to Pursue Volleyball, on Video

Play video content Video: Donald Trump’s Blunt Advice to Young Girl About Her Volleyball Career

So much for aiming high -- President Donald Trump just sent a little kid’s volleyball hopes straight into the net ... and it all played out inside the Oval Office!

Take a look ... the girl tells him she plays volleyball and might try soccer this summer -- but Trump doesn't miss a beat ... immediately sizing up her height, and basically wondering how she's clearing anything.

Trump's known for some seriously sharp jabs at grown women, but he dialed it down just enough to be kid-friendly ... but still hitting her with, "Can you get up high? Can you jump high?"

When she admits she can't really jump high, Trump calls an audible on the spot -- soccer might be the better play.