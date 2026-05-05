Donald Trump Tells Little Girl She's Too Short to Pursue Volleyball, on Video
Donald Trump Savagely Spikes Little Girl's Volleyball Dreams!!!🫢
So much for aiming high -- President Donald Trump just sent a little kid’s volleyball hopes straight into the net ... and it all played out inside the Oval Office!
Take a look ... the girl tells him she plays volleyball and might try soccer this summer -- but Trump doesn't miss a beat ... immediately sizing up her height, and basically wondering how she's clearing anything.
Trump's known for some seriously sharp jabs at grown women, but he dialed it down just enough to be kid-friendly ... but still hitting her with, "Can you get up high? Can you jump high?"
When she admits she can't really jump high, Trump calls an audible on the spot -- soccer might be the better play.
Not exactly fair -- especially coming from a guy who went from "The Apprentice" to the White House ... so yeah kiddo, take your shot -- you never know where the luck might land!