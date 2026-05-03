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Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Rudy Giuliani Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition, Spokesperson Says

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Rudy Giuliani has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition ... his spokesperson announced in a statement Sunday.

Ted Goodman announced the news on X ... noting the former New York City mayor is in critical, but stable, condition in a Florida medical center.

Giuliani is a fighter, Goodman says, who has faced all of life's challenges -- including this one -- with strength.

Goodman asks for people to pray for Giuliani. He does not say what happened to the 81-year-old.

This is the second time Giuliani has been hospitalized in recent months. Remember, in September of last year, Giuliani was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

President Donald Trump posted about Giuliani -- who served as his personal lawyer beginning in 2018 until he was disbarred in 2024 -- calling him a "True Warrior" and the "Best Mayor in New York City."

The president also used the opportunity to once again mention conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him ... claiming Giuliani was right about his claims -- but was vilified by the "Radical Left Lunatics" for it.

Story developing ...

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