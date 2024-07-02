Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York Over 2020 Election Fraud

Rudy Giuliani has just lost his license to practice law in New York.

The former NYC Mayor has been disbarred by the State Bar, after he was suspended for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani was one of Trump's fiercest and unwavering supporters as the former President made false claims of election fraud.

When the State Bar suspended Giuliani's license, it determined his actions represented "an immediate threat" to the public and he also had "directly inflamed" tensions that led to the January 6th insurrection.