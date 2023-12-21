Rudy Giuliani Hits ATM After Filing For Bankruptcy Following $146M Court Loss

Rudy Giuliani is pulling out money while he can ... hitting up an ATM in the Big Apple the same day he filed for bankruptcy on the heels of a huge loss in court.

TMZ obtained photos of the former New York City mayor pulling out cash Thursday from an ATM inside a Citi Bank.

Folks there say Rudy was in and out of the ATM super fast ... only spending about 5 minutes making his financial transaction.

It's pretty wild to see Rudy at an ATM in NYC ... earlier this week a jury ordered Giuliani to pay $146 million immediately to two former Georgia election workers in a defamation case over the 2020 election.

Rudy reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, claiming he owes hundreds of millions of dollars for lawsuits, legal fees and taxes.

Giuliani reportedly says he's worth between $1 and $10 million and can't pay off his huge mountain of debt.