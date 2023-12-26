Rudy Giuliani Attends Midnight Mass in NYC After $146 Million Judgment

Rudy Giuliani might be praying to God to help him pay the $146 million debt he owes to two former Georgia election workers he defamed -- and we got the pictures to prove it!!

The former NYC mayor was photographed attending the Christmas midnight mass with other worshippers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. Rudy, accompanied by a brunette woman, sat down in one of the pews to listen to the priest's sermon -- and possibly ask the Lord for a large infusion of cash!!!

Strangely, Rudy was wearing a big grin on his face when he has very little to smile about lately. Case in point: Rudy just lost a massive legal battle in a Georgia civil court where a judge recently ordered him to pay the whopping sum of money to the two ex-election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

In their defamation suit, Freeman and Moss claimed Rudy had spread lies about them as he tried to overturn the 2020 Presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump, working as 45's personal attorney.

The women have filed a second defamation suit against Rudy for similar statements he made after the judge's first ruling.

As for Rudy, he has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to seek protection from creditors given the massive sum of money he owes them.

But Rudy seemed to have a few bucks still stashed away in his bank account. On Thursday, TMZ obtained photos of Rudy pulling out cash from an ATM inside a Citi Bank.