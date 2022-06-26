Rudy Giuliani Allegedly Smacked In Staten Island Store, Called A 'Scumbag'

Rudy Giuliani was allegedly the subject of a physical assault while out shopping in New York, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Giuliani was at a ShopRite store in Staten Island Sunday after helping campaign for his son, Andrew Giuliani, when an employee allegedly came up to him, smacked him hard on the back, and said "What's up, scumbag?"

We're told cops arrived and took the 39-year-old suspect into custody, who was on the clock at the time. Giuliani refused medical attention.

Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses ... cops say some were shocked by what went down.