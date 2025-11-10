Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani, Allies Accused of Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump is on a pardoning spree ... now wiping the slate clean for Rudy Giuliani and dozens of his close allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/iuDGv9fqyy — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025 @EagleEdMartin

Ed Martin -- the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney -- made the announcement on X Sunday night ... posting a signed proclamation that says the order "ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."

Giuliani is one of the 77 people Trump is pardoning ... including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

According to the document document -- which appears to have been signed Friday -- everyone listed is receiving a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon.”

The order also covers Trump's co-defendants in Georgia who were charged with allegedly scheming to overturn election results.