Olivia Rodrigo Slams Feds For Using Her Song In Deportation Video

Olivia Rodrigo is an all-American bitch, but not the kind who supports what she sees as "racist, hateful propaganda" from the White House and Department of Homeland Security ... she's blasting the feds for using her music in a deportation video.

Here's the deal ... the official Instagram accounts for the White House and the DHS posted a new video on their IG pages this week, showing people being arrested and deported by ICE. The video also showed folks self deporting as Olivia's "All-American Bitch" plays.

Olivia caught wind that her song was being used in the content and she left a scathing reply on the post, saying ... "don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

The singer's not been shy about speaking out about immigrations raids across the country, and she spoke out in June when the feds were going after folks in Los Angeles.

At the time, Olivia said ... "I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration. LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants."

She added ... "Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”

Olivia went to the White House when Joe Biden was president, but it's a good bet she won't set foot there as long as President Trump is in office.