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'Emily in Paris' Star Pierre Deny Dead at 69 After ALS Battle

'Emily in Paris' Star Pierre Deny Dead at 69

By TMZ Staff
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Remembering Pierre Deny
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Remembering Pierre Deny Launch Gallery
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Pierre Deny -- who played fashion boss Louis de Léon in "Emily in Paris" -- died Monday after complications from ALS.

His daughters confirmed the sad news in a statement obtained by DailyMail, which read ... "It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS."

sub-Pierre-Deny-in-'Emily-in-Paris'-Stephanie-Branchu-Netflix-1
Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Pierre appeared in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix series, portraying the CEO of the luxury goods company JVMA.

Bulgarian-French singer and actor Sylvie Vartan shared a touching tribute to Pierre on Instagram, which says, when translated to English ... "I have just learned with great sadness of the passing of Pierre Deny. I shared some wonderful moments with him on stage in Isabelle Mergault's play."

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She continued ... "He was a generous actor and a sensitive and funny man. In these painful moments, all my thoughts are with his family and loved ones 🙏❤️."

Pierre was known for his TV roles, including his long-running appearance as Renaud on the soap opera "Demain nous appartient."

He was 69.

RIP

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