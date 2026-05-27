Travis Kelce Reportedly Purchases a Stake in Cleveland Guardians

Travis Kelce has been making huge headlines with his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift ... but the NFL star is now making an even bigger splash with his wallet, that is ... investing his own money in the Cleveland Guardians, according to a new report.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told ESPN that he just became a minority investor in the Guardian's ownership group, buying a stake in the Major League Baseball team that he used to watch growing up as a child.

Kelce told the network that he has so much love for his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he says he learned his values and work ethic. He said spending his formative years in the "diverse and dynamic" city made him the man he is today and fueled his deep appreciation for the place.

Kelce summed it all up, saying ... "I'm here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can."

ESPN said the Guardians are worth about $1.7 billion, which is an uptick from the team's initial $1 billion valuation in 2022 after the top minority owner, David Blitzer, bought his equity stake.

Kelce's not the only famous athlete to invest in baseball teams. Others include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who invested money in the Kansas City Royals, as well as L.A. Lakers legend LeBron James, who acquired an equity stake in the Boston Red Sox.

Furthermore ... as the world knows, Kelce is preparing to get married to Taylor Swift, but no date or location for the ceremony has been made public.