Play video content Video: 'Pardon My Take' Interview Derailed By Hank Lockwood Fart Netflix

Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" had an explosive interview with Kellen Moore on Friday's episode ... when the whole sit-down was thwarted by a juicy fart.

The blooper went down as Big Cat and PFT Commenter were chatting it up with the New Orleans Saints head coach as part of the Netflix podcast's annual "Grit Week."

The crew certainly had to show some grit during the episode ... when producer Hank Lockwood broke wind mid-conversation.

They initially tried to truck through it ... but PFT couldn't contain his laughter, and the matter had to be addressed.

"Hank, by the way, just farted," Big Cat said after Moore finished his answer.

"Kellen and I locked eyes, and we were like, 'We're not even doing this question anymore. We're just thinking about who farted.' That was crazy, dude."

Hank owned up to the poot ... saying he was trying to cross his legs, but "the physics of it" forced out the flatulence.

He apologized profusely ... and then was forced to toss Moore a question as punishment.

After a brief pause, Hank asked Moore about whether he feels any momentum going into the season ... but the whole crew couldn't move past the gas.