Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says He Didn't Order FIFA to Revoke Folarin Balogun Red Card

Donald Trump says we should go to VAR for his self-alleged conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card that was given to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun on last Wednesday's U.S. vs. Bosnia World Cup match.

Check out the video ... the President of the United States says all he did was ask for a review and he didn't tell Infantino what to do. He adds "that wasn't a foul ... that wasn't even an infraction" and goes on to call the referee who made the call in that match "a little bit suspect" and has "a past."

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ICYMI, Trump asked FIFA to review the call that sent Balogun off the pitch in the U.S. vs. Bosnia game last Wednesday, and on Sunday FIFA revoked the red card that was given ... meaning Balogun is good to play in today's U.S. vs. Belgium World Cup Round of 16 game.

This has obviously started a controversy ... with Belgium filing a last-minute appeal on Sunday just after Balogun's red card was lifted ... and fans feeling Trump is sticking his nose in and influencing decisions made for the tournament.