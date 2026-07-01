Play video content Video: Harry Styles Goes Wild Over England's World Cup Win Melissa Jones via Storyful

Harry Styles found one thing better than "Watermelon Sugar" ... and that's a late goal to win a World Cup knockout game!

Harry went absolutely mental after Harry Kane's game-winning goal for England's National Team in their Round of 32 matchup against DR Congo on Wednesday at the FIFA World Cup ... and his reaction is all on video.

Fans of the British singer always have their eyes on Harry wherever he is, no matter the occasion ... and thank goodness for it ... because we got to see this adorable vid of Harry celebrating his lads.

The three-time Grammy winner couldn't hold back his smile when he looked up at the fan filming his reaction.

Big day for Harrys from England.