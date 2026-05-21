Harry Styles Reveals Song He Was Listening To When He Lost His Virginity

Here's What I Was Bumping The First Time I Had Sex

Harry Styles says he lost his virginity while listening to a song by Radiohead ... and it sounds like he finished before the intro did.

Harry was presenting an award Thursday to Radiohead's Thom Yorke when he took the audience down memory lane ... recalling his first time having sexual intercourse.

learning what song harry lost his virginity to wasnt on my bingo card today or really ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/hEYfzJdfxr @occasionaldsco

The singer says he did the deed while Radiohead's "Talk Show Host" was playing in the background ... joking he technically lost his v-card to the song's intro. Harry had the audience in stitches.

By the way, the intro lasts about 10 seconds before the first lyrics are uttered ... not bad for a first time, Harry, but whose counting?!?

Harry also said Thom was his hero and seeing Radiohead perform in Berlin last year inspired him to tour again.

Safe to say Radiohead's been a big part of Harry's life ... in the bedroom and beyond.