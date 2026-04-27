Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are taking the next step in their relationship ... because they're engaged.

The One Direction alum popped the question and the actress said yes!!! They've shared the life update with a "small circle" ... according to Page Six.

Zoë was photographed flashing a massive diamond ring last week ... so it appears that's the engagement ring. The rock is HUGE!!!

No word on a potential wedding date yet.

Harry and Zoë have been seeing each other since August ... when they first popped up together in Rome. We've seen them together in Italy and NYC several times since ... and now they're engaged.

Zoë has been engaged twice previously -- once to ex-husband Karl Glusman ... and then to actor Channing Tatum in October 2023, before they pulled the plug about a year later.

It's the first engagement for Harry.