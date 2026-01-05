Channing Tatum and Girlfriend Inka Williams Show Major PDA on Beach

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams were on the beach for a beautiful sunset Saturday, but we're not sure they noticed ... they were busy making out!

Check out the pics ... the 45-year-old actor and 26-year-old model couldn't keep their hands off each other during their getaway in Costa Rica.

From kissing on the sand, to frolicking in the water, to recreating the "Dirty Dancing" lift -- there might be 19 years between them, but the chemistry is clearly evident.

Inka is the latest to have Channing wrapped around her finger after he was previously involved with Zoë Kravitz, Jessie J, and, of course, married to Jenna Dewan.

Channing and Jenna ended their 10-year marriage in 2018.