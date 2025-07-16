Who Is Inka Williams? Get to Know Channing Tatum's Girlfriend

Everything To Know About Model Inka Williams

Channing Tatum's been linked to several of the biggest names in the entertainment industry ... although he went in a new direction when he met his new girlfriend, model Inka Williams.

The Australian-Balinese model's made a name for herself in the industry -- and for winning over the actor in the wake of his split from Zoë Kravitz.

We're going to check out how the fashion industry personality broke into the crazy world of Hollywood ... and see how she ended up with the star of the "Magic Mike" franchise.

Inka Grew Up In A Getaway Destination

Williams was born in Melbourne, Australia to an Aussie father and a French mother, in September 1999, and she was raised in Bali.

The model spoke about growing up on the Indonesian island in an interview with By Charlotte, and described the getaway destination as "colorful, and harmonious, yet still with an edge of imperfection" ... adding her experience made her "a very compassionate person."

Inka added the "sacred and deep" character of Bali is "reflected in my day-to-day life and way of living."

She also developed a passion for fashion at a young age, telling Vogue she'd made a habit of "stealing my mom’s magazines and ripping out all of the pages to stick on my bedroom walls" after developing an interest in high-end brands.

Williams eventually left the sea and sand behind and moved to London in order to pursue her modeling career.

She's Developed 'Resilience' And 'Strength' Through Her Modeling Career

Williams has since appeared on the covers of various publications, including Elle Australia, and she's also signed to international modeling agency IMG Models

The model's been open about how her work has changed her life, and she told By Charlotte her career choice "helped me build resilience and strength."

She admitted while it wasn't "always healthy being in this industry," she said she'd found "a good balance" over the course of her career.

Williams has also been transparent about how her career as a model has raised her public profile, telling Grazia it's "hard for me to believe when someone stops me on the street."

In addition to her modelling, the fashion industry figure runs her own clothing brand, called she is i.

Williams Started Dating Tatum In Early 2025

Williams and Tatum eventually began dating, raising eyebrows when they were spotted together at a pre-Oscars party in early 2025.

The actor was only a few months out from his breakup with Kravitz -- oh by the way, they'd been engaged -- in October 2024.

A source later spoke to People and said the couple "met through friends" and that the model "makes him happy."

Williams and Tatum went Instagram official when she shared a collection of photos featuring the actor on her account to commemorate his 45th birthday, in April 2025.