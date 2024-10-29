Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split, Call Off Engagement

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will NOT be walking down the aisle ... they are throwing in the towel on their relationship ... and calling off their engagement.

The actors are splitting after 3 years together ... TMZ has confirmed.

Channing and Zoë got engaged last year, but Zoë had been spotted in public recently without her engagement ring ... though it's unclear when, or why, they broke up.

The exes began dating in 2021 and even worked on a new movie together, "Blink Twice" ... with Channing in a starring role and Zoë behind the camera for her debut as a director.

Channing and Zoë actually got engaged around this time last year ... with Channing popping the question just before Halloween, and Zoë showing off the ring when they went out to a costume party.

They were both going through divorces when they became an item ... and, Zoë has since settled her divorce with Karl Glusman, and Channing recently settled his divorce with Jenna Dewan.

We saw Channing out on a run back in September with Zoë's initials inked on his hand ... which we took as a sign of affection ... but something's obviously changed.

PEOPLE was first to report the split.