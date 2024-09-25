Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum Settle Divorce After 6 Years

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum Settle Divorce After 6 Years

channing tatum jenna dewan main
Getty Composite

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum can finally breathe a sigh of relief and move on with their lives, because their divorce has officially been settled -- 6 long years after the actress first filed.

Details of the settlement aren’t public, but TMZ has obtained the binding agreement they've signed -- and Jenna and Channing have hashed out their assets, decided who gets what, and even settled on a child support arrangement.

092524 channing tatum jenna dewan sub getty
Getty

Now, all they need is a judge's stamp of approval to wrap up this saga and put their lengthy drama to bed.

092524 Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan sub getty
Getty

The famous exes, who share 11-year-old daughter Everly, split back in 2018, with Jenna filing that same year. Things were looking pretty rocky ... Channing even accused his ex of dragging out their divorce by wanting to split their case into multiple trials ... while he wanted it done in one.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Channing And Jenna Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Despite all the personal drama, they've both found their happy endings -- Jenna just welcomed her third child with Steve Kazee, while Channing’s busy making sparks fly with Zoe Kravitz!

related articles