Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum Settle Divorce After 6 Years

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum can finally breathe a sigh of relief and move on with their lives, because their divorce has officially been settled -- 6 long years after the actress first filed.

Details of the settlement aren’t public, but TMZ has obtained the binding agreement they've signed -- and Jenna and Channing have hashed out their assets, decided who gets what, and even settled on a child support arrangement.

Now, all they need is a judge's stamp of approval to wrap up this saga and put their lengthy drama to bed.

The famous exes, who share 11-year-old daughter Everly, split back in 2018, with Jenna filing that same year. Things were looking pretty rocky ... Channing even accused his ex of dragging out their divorce by wanting to split their case into multiple trials ... while he wanted it done in one.