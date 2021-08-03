Channing Tatum Went Above and Beyond for Jenna Dewan & Baby After Birth

Jenna Dewan claims she was "without a partner" after giving birth, but Channing Tatum did everything he could to make sure his wife and baby were fully taken care of and safe -- even when he couldn't be there physically ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us Jenna's recent comments about Channing not being "available" in the weeks after delivering their daughter, Everly, have been misconstrued ... and don't convey what actually went down after she gave birth.

Play video content Dear Gabby

In a recent episode of Dear Media's "Dear Gabby" podcast, Dewan opened up about her postpartum anxiety after giving birth to Everly, her daughter with her now ex-husband, Channing. Jenna says, "I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part."

She continues, "I was breastfeeding. I was pumping. I was without a partner. I mean, it was just craziness."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources close to the former couple tell us they were living in London -- while Channing shot "Jupiter Ascending" -- when Jenna gave birth. Six weeks later, Jenna was needed in Vancouver for a project she booked while she was pregnant.

We're told Channing chartered a private plane for Jenna, Everly and a doula -- and rented out a nice home in the city -- to make sure everyone was safe and comfortable.

Our sources say once "Jupiter Ascending" moved from London to Chicago, he traveled to Vancouver as much as he could, sometimes making less than 24-hour trips just to get in as much time as possible with Jenna and their newborn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Channing has certainly been a doting dad over the years, even writing a children's book inspired by his daughter. In an interview before she was born, Channing said he went to YouTube to figure out how to braid a girl's hair to make sure he was prepared to be the best dad he could be.