No Doubt and Blake Shelton Rent Out Posh Villas for Coachella

No Doubt & Blake Shelton Living Large at Coachella ... Big $$$ on Luxury Villas

No Doubt and Blake Shelton were living more than the "Simple Kind of Life" during Coachella ... renting out luxury villas in the desert -- and treating it like a big family vacay.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the Gwen Stefani-led popular '90s group rented villas at La Quinta Resort this past weekend while Coachella Weekend 2 went on -- shocking the resort guests.

The whole crew checked in on Friday and checked out Sunday ... a quick weekend trip specifically for Coachella.

We're told Gwen and her fam hit the pool regularly during the weekend ... and, the band and their spouses/families also joined Gwen's brood in the almost-summer fun.

Our sources say the band had individual villas starting at $600 a pop -- pretty steep, but nothing these music legends couldn't handle, we assume.

A tour bus for No Doubt parked out front early Saturday -- the day the band was set to perform -- and took the group to and from the venue.

We're told Gwen and the group were the talk of the resort Sunday morning ... with tons of guests telling them how great they performed -- while Shelton acted as Gwen's hype-man, taking every opportunity to talk about the show.

No Doubt brought the house down ... performing spectacularly during weekend 2 after stunning fans by bringing Olivia Rodrigo out the previous week.

Sounds like they lived the total rockstar life at Coachella ... performing late into the night and living it up at incredible accommodations during the day

