Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Foot At Coachella

Kid Cudi Gotta Cancel My Tour ... Long Recovery After Foot Surgery!!!

Kid Cudi won't be raging around the globe anytime soon ... his recently broken foot will require surgery and a recovery time that will keep him from touring, this according to him.

Cudi broke the news to fans on Wednesday -- saying that his Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour was canceled for good as he prepared to go under the knife.

4/21/24
He promised to revamp the tour once he returns back to health but is unsure when that will be ... apparently, the injury is more severe than he first thought.

4/21/24
The 40-year-old took a terrible tumble last weekend while attempting to jump off the massive Coachella stage ... and failed to complete his set, although the festival wasn't prepared for the technical difficulty and kept the live stream booming with no action.

Cudi owned up to no longer being a spring chicken once he was safe in bed -- at least he knows what stunts not to pull when the tour rolls back around.

The good news is fans who purchased tickets will get refunds. The bad news is Pusha T, Jaden Smith and Earthgang are currently SOL without a summer tour schedule!!!

