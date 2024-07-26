Drake Makes Good On 'Summer Vibes' Promise on Gordo's 'Diamante' Album

Drake promised to keep summer playlists popping after backing off from his Kendrick Lamar beef -- and that moment appears to be here courtesy of his longtime homie Gordo's "Diamante" album!!!

The new project was released on Friday and boasts not 1 but 2 new Drake records ... beginning on the album's second track "Sideways" and the final song "Healing."

The songs take on an island theme with Drake harmonizing about fleeting relationships ... a continuation of Drake's 2022 album "Honestly Nevermind" where Gordo produced multiple songs.

Gordo called today "the greatest day of his life" ... it took him 4 years to complete the album and he didn't hedge all his bets on Drake carrying the weight ... he also grabbed features from Fuerza Regida, T-Pain and the late Young Dolph.

This is the greatest day of my life… I spent so much time on this album… 4 years in the making… thank you guys for appreciating it… pic.twitter.com/Qe3mPqk6Xo — GORDO (@GordoSZN) July 26, 2024 @GordoSZN

Drake and Gordo have been close for years and the electro producer recently told People that fans (and haters) shouldn't read too much into his social media posts, even if they think he lost to K. Dot.

"Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier," Gordo said. "It's really weird. He's pretty jolly... The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and s**t.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera. But, because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass like, 'Oh, look at his eyes. He's looking a little droopy. He hasn't slept.' But, the guy's been happy as s**t to be honest. He's chilling."