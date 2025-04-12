Coachella Weekend's Neon Carnival Celebrity Guest List Revealed

It's time for Coachella again ... and, we've got a list featuring some of the biggest stars heading out to Indio Valley for the event's exclusive party -- Neon Carnival.

The full list is a closely guarded secret ... but, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Teyana Taylor and Brooklyn Beckham will certainly turn heads -- always dressing for success on nights like these.

Hip hop's best and brightest are set to attend the event too ... with Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Tink and Ty Dolla $ign all invited to the yearly bash.

Patrick Schwarzenegger -- fresh off his critically acclaimed role in Season 3 of "The White Lotus -- his fiancée Abby Champion, Tayme Thapthimthong, Toga, and Joe Keery, who also went to the 2024 iteration, are also ready to rub elbows at one of the biggest parties of the year.

Neon Carnival's in its 14th year ... taking place at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, near the main Coachella grounds.

Artists like Anderson .Paak -- in his DJ persona as DJ Pee.Wee -- is in charge of the evening's vibe ... spinning records and hyping up the crowd for the second year in a row. Influencer Charly Jordan and group Chase B & Friends will also perform.

Coachella's had a nightmarish rollout ... with people waiting 12 hours in line to get their cars into the campground -- and, one disgruntled festivalgoer even described it as "literal hell."