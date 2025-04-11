Guess Who This Kid Destined for Coachella Turned Into!

Before this boy with big blue eyes was gearing up for his Coachella music festival debut, he was just twisting, flipping and diving into the pool ... and acting silly with his mouth filled with candy corn!

Back when he was in high school, he played the piano and sang for his school's "Battle of the Bands." And, although he made it onto "American Idol," he walked away to focus on his career.

As an adult, you've seen him flip and you've seen him strip!