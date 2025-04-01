Guess Who This Cool Kiddo Turned Into!
Before this lil' guy in his cool jacket was up on the big screen and making people chuckle, he was just rockin' his headphones on the airplane ... and sailing on the water as a sea scout in Singapore.
Don't let this cute photo fool you, because this guy can probs outsmart you! He comes with two degrees, and he obtained a graduate diploma in legal practice.
This actor was in "Crazy Rich Asians," and he drops jokes on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." He's also performed with comedic legends like Trevor Noah.