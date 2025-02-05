Lyra in 'The Golden Compass' 'Memba Her?!

English actress Dakota Blue Richards was only 12 years old when she made her film debut as Lyra Belacqua -- the curious and independent polar bear-riding student -- in the 2007 fantasy film "The Golden Compass."

Dakota played opposite Hollywood icons like Nicole Kidman as the manipulative head of the school board, Mrs. Coulter and Daniel Craig as the well-known explorer searching for the forbidden particle (aka dust), Lord Asriel.

Other cast-worthy mentions include Eva Green as Serafina and Sam Elliott as Lee.