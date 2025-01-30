Gerry in 'Heavyweights' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Aaron Schwartz was 14 years old when he played Gerald aka "Gerry" -- the unpopular but kind fat-camp-kid, deemed as the 'Captain' by the other campers -- in the 1995 Camp Hope comedy "Heavyweights."

Schwartz was part of an ensemble cast of Hollywood greats like Ben Stiller as the fitness teacher and head of the fat camp, Tony and Kenan Thompson who is quite practical about being at fat camp and not afraid to call out the other campers, Roy.