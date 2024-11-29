Derek In 'Confessions of A Shopaholic' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Robert Stanton was in his mid-40s when he was cast to play Derek Smeath -- the serious debt collector on the hunt for Rebecca's debt repayment -- in the rom-com film "Confessions of a Shopaholic" back in 2009.

Robert shared the big screen with Isla Fisher as the journalist addicted to shopping -- rackin' in the credit card debt, Rebecca, Krysten Ritter as Rebecca's bestie and roomie who's getting married, Suze and Hugh Dancy as Rebecca's boss and crush, Luke.