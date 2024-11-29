Derek In 'Confessions of A Shopaholic' 'Memba Him?!
Derek In 'Confessions of A Shopaholic' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Robert Stanton was in his mid-40s when he was cast to play Derek Smeath -- the serious debt collector on the hunt for Rebecca's debt repayment -- in the rom-com film "Confessions of a Shopaholic" back in 2009.
Robert shared the big screen with Isla Fisher as the journalist addicted to shopping -- rackin' in the credit card debt, Rebecca, Krysten Ritter as Rebecca's bestie and roomie who's getting married, Suze and Hugh Dancy as Rebecca's boss and crush, Luke.
Stanton was also in "Striptease" with Demi Moore and "Mercury Rising" with Bruce Willis.